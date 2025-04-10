Karel Vejmelka News: Loses in shootout

Vejmelka allowed three goals on 31 shots in Thursday's 4-3 shootout loss to the Predators.

Vejmelka took just his second loss in his last six outings. The 28-year-old squandered a two-goal lead and then gave up the lone shootout tally to Filip Forsberg. For the season, he's 25-21-8 with a 2.51 GAA and a .907 save percentage over 56 appearances. Vejmelka has started 22 games in a row, and it's unclear if head coach Andre Tourigny has any plans to give the netminder rest after Utah was eliminated from playoff contention while idle Wednesday. Utah's last three games are on the road, beginning with Saturday's matchup against the Stars.