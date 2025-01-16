Karel Vejmelka News: Loses to Rangers

Vejmelka allowed four goals on 24 shots in Thursday's 5-3 loss to the Rangers. The fifth goal was an empty-netter.

Vejmelka has lost four of his last five outings, and this was the second game in a row he's given up at least four goals. This is a poor time for his performance to dip, as Connor Ingram could provide a much larger challenge for starts than Jaxson Stauber did over much of the previous two months. Vejmelka is now 10-13-3 with a 2.54 GAA and a .910 save percentage over 28 appearances. Utah's next game is at home versus the Blues on Saturday.