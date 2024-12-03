Fantasy Hockey
Karel Vejmelka

Karel Vejmelka News: Makes 19 saves in loss Monday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on December 3, 2024 at 7:45am

Vejmelka stopped 19 of 21 shots in Monday's 2-1 loss to the Stars.

Vejmelka has taken over the starting role for Utah due to the absence of Connor Ingram (upper body), and even though he delivered a solid showing in this one, his performance wasn't enough to get the win since the offense didn't provide him enough support. Vejmelka has started in six of Utah's previous seven games, going 2-3-1 with a 2.17 GAA and a .919 save percentage in that span.

Karel Vejmelka
Utah Hockey Club
