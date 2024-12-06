Karel Vejmelka News: Making start in Buffalo

Vejmelka will start on the road against the Sabres on Saturday, Cole Bagley of KSL Sports reports.

Vejmelka has lost four of his last six outings, going 2-3-1 in that span. He'll face a Sabres team that isn't having much better luck -- they've lost five in a row (0-3-2) with just a total of nine goals scored in that span. Vejmelka may be a popular streaming option for Saturday's slate.