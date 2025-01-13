Fantasy Hockey
Karel Vejmelka headshot

Karel Vejmelka News: Named starter for Tuesday's game

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on January 13, 2025

Vejmelka will defend the home crease against the Canadiens on Tuesday, Cole Bagley of KSL Sports reports.

Vejmelka has gone 2-4-1 over his last seven starts, but his results haven't been particularly poor, as he's posted a 2.60 GAA and .910 save percentage during that time. The Canadiens have a middling offense, as they're tied for 17th in the league with 2.95 goals per game.

Karel Vejmelka
Utah Hockey Club
More Stats & News
