Karel Vejmelka News: Not starting Friday
Vejmelka will not start at home Friday versus the Ducks, contrary to a previous report.
For the second time in less than a week, Vejmelka was incorrectly assumed to be the starter. The Mammoth will still start Vejmelka most of the time, but Vitek Vanecek will get the nod for the second half of a back-to-back after Vejmelka shut out the Golden Knights on Thursday. Expect Vejmelka to get back between the pipes Sunday versus the Kings.
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