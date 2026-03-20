Karel Vejmelka News: Not starting Friday

Vejmelka will not start at home Friday versus the Ducks, contrary to a previous report.

For the second time in less than a week, Vejmelka was incorrectly assumed to be the starter. The Mammoth will still start Vejmelka most of the time, but Vitek Vanecek will get the nod for the second half of a back-to-back after Vejmelka shut out the Golden Knights on Thursday. Expect Vejmelka to get back between the pipes Sunday versus the Kings.