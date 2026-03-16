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Karel Vejmelka News: Not starting Monday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on March 16, 2026

Contrary to a prior report, Vejmelka will not start in Dallas on Monday.

Vejmelka was the first netminder off the ice at the morning skate, which typically would indicate he'd be starting against the Stars, but Vitek Vanecek will tend the road twine Monday instead. Following Monday's game, the Mammoth have a back-to-back set in Vegas on Thursday and at home against the Ducks on Friday.

Karel Vejmelka
Utah Mammoth
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