Karel Vejmelka News: Not starting Monday
Contrary to a prior report, Vejmelka will not start in Dallas on Monday.
Vejmelka was the first netminder off the ice at the morning skate, which typically would indicate he'd be starting against the Stars, but Vitek Vanecek will tend the road twine Monday instead. Following Monday's game, the Mammoth have a back-to-back set in Vegas on Thursday and at home against the Ducks on Friday.
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