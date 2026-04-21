Karel Vejmelka headshot

Karel Vejmelka News: Picks up win in Game 2

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on April 21, 2026 at 10:37pm

Vejmelka allowed two goals on 22 shots in Tuesday's 3-2 win over the Golden Knights in Game 2.

The Mammoth scored a goal in each period, and Vejmelka was able to shut the door on Vegas in the third to pick up his first career playoff win. This is the first time in five outings he's allowed fewer than three goals. He's given up five goals on 52 shots over two games against the Golden Knights in the first round, and he'll likely be back in goal Friday for Game 3 in Utah.

Karel Vejmelka
Utah Mammoth
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