Karel Vejmelka News: Picks up win in relief outing

Vejmelka allowed two goals on 32 shots in relief of Connor Ingram (upper body) in Sunday's 5-4 shootout win over the Capitals.

Ingram was injured in the first period, forcing Vejmelka to play well over half of this contest after he was left out to dry in Saturday's 7-3 loss to the Hurricanes. Vejmelka did a decent job under heavy pressure, though he allowed a pair of goals in the third period to let the Capitals force overtime. Vejmelka is 3-2-1 with 16 goals allowed over his last six outings. For the season, he improved to 13-15-4 with a 2.57 GAA and a .909 save percentage over 34 appearances. If Ingram ends up being out for an extended stretch again, Vejmelka would be Utah's unquestioned No. 1 goalie.