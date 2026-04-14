Karel Vejmelka headshot

Karel Vejmelka News: Picks up win over Jets

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on April 14, 2026

Vejmelka stopped 21 of 24 shots in Tuesday's 5-3 win over the Jets.

Vejmelka was rested versus the Flames on Sunday after appearing in nine straight games to help the Mammoth get into the playoffs. The 29-year-old's win Tuesday locked the team into the first wild-card spot in the Western Conference, guaranteeing they'll face the Pacific Division winner in the first round. Vejmelka has won six of his last seven outings and is up to 38-20-3 with a 2.73 GAA and an .897 save percentage over a league-high 63 games this season. With nothing left to play for, it would be surprising if Vejmelka started Thursday versus the Blues.

Karel Vejmelka
Utah Mammoth
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