Karel Vejmelka News: Picks up win over Wild
Vejmelka stopped 21 of 23 shots in Friday's 5-2 win over the Wild.
Vejmelka has won three of his four outings in February. The 29-year-old netminder was not played in Czechia's run at the Olympics, so he should be fairly well-rested for the Mammoth's stretch run. The 29-year-old has made a league-high 46 starts, going 28-15-2 with a 2.60 GAA and a .901 save percentage. Vejmelka could be back between the pipes for Sunday's game versus the Blackhawks, and the Mammoth have no back-to-back sets until March 9-10, so he should see plenty of playing time next week.
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy hockey toolsSign Up Now
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Karel Vejmelka See More
-
General NHL Article
NHL Players to Worry About for Remainder of 2025-262 days ago
-
DraftKings NHL
2026 Olympics Men's Hockey DFS Strategy: Value Picks & Lineup Tips for Friday February 1315 days ago
-
FanDuel NHL
NHL DFS Picks: FanDuel Top Plays and Strategy for Monday, February 225 days ago
-
DraftKings NHL
NHL DFS Picks: DraftKings Top Plays and Strategy for Monday, February 225 days ago
-
NHL Picks
Expert NHL Betting Picks Today: Monday, February 225 days ago
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Karel Vejmelka See More