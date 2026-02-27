Karel Vejmelka headshot

Karel Vejmelka News: Picks up win over Wild

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on February 27, 2026

Vejmelka stopped 21 of 23 shots in Friday's 5-2 win over the Wild.

Vejmelka has won three of his four outings in February. The 29-year-old netminder was not played in Czechia's run at the Olympics, so he should be fairly well-rested for the Mammoth's stretch run. The 29-year-old has made a league-high 46 starts, going 28-15-2 with a 2.60 GAA and a .901 save percentage. Vejmelka could be back between the pipes for Sunday's game versus the Blackhawks, and the Mammoth have no back-to-back sets until March 9-10, so he should see plenty of playing time next week.

Karel Vejmelka
Utah Mammoth
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy hockey tools
Sign Up Now
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Karel Vejmelka See More
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Karel Vejmelka See More
NHL Players to Worry About for Remainder of 2025-26
NHL
NHL Players to Worry About for Remainder of 2025-26
Author Image
Corey Abbott
2 days ago
2026 Olympics Men's Hockey DFS Strategy: Value Picks & Lineup Tips for Friday February 13
NHL
2026 Olympics Men's Hockey DFS Strategy: Value Picks & Lineup Tips for Friday February 13
Author Image
Michael Finewax
15 days ago
NHL DFS Picks: FanDuel Top Plays and Strategy for Monday, February 2
NHL
NHL DFS Picks: FanDuel Top Plays and Strategy for Monday, February 2
Author Image
Corey Abbott
25 days ago
NHL DFS Picks: DraftKings Top Plays and Strategy for Monday, February 2
NHL
NHL DFS Picks: DraftKings Top Plays and Strategy for Monday, February 2
Author Image
Chris Morgan
25 days ago
Expert NHL Betting Picks Today: Monday, February 2
NHL
Expert NHL Betting Picks Today: Monday, February 2
Author Image
Daniel Dobish
25 days ago