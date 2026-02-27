Karel Vejmelka News: Picks up win over Wild

Vejmelka stopped 21 of 23 shots in Friday's 5-2 win over the Wild.

Vejmelka has won three of his four outings in February. The 29-year-old netminder was not played in Czechia's run at the Olympics, so he should be fairly well-rested for the Mammoth's stretch run. The 29-year-old has made a league-high 46 starts, going 28-15-2 with a 2.60 GAA and a .901 save percentage. Vejmelka could be back between the pipes for Sunday's game versus the Blackhawks, and the Mammoth have no back-to-back sets until March 9-10, so he should see plenty of playing time next week.