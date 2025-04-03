Karel Vejmelka News: Poor showing against Kings

Vejmelka allowed three goals on 18 shots in Thursday's 4-2 loss to the Kings. The fourth goal was an empty-netter.

The Kings didn't find much success over the first two periods, but a pair of goals 44 seconds apart early in the third sent Vejmelka to the loss. The 28-year-old netminder had won his previous two starts and is 10-6-3 over a stretch of 19 consecutive starts. Vejmelka is 23-21-7 with a 2.56 GAA and a .904 save percentage through a career-high 53 appearances this season. He'll likely continue to play at least until Utah is mathematically eliminated from playoff contention, so don't be surprised if he's between the pipes versus the Jets on Saturday -- though fantasy managers may want to steer clear of that matchup.