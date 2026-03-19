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Karel Vejmelka News: Protecting net Thursday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on March 19, 2026

Vejmelka will guard the road goal versus the Golden Knights on Thursday, Danny Webster of the Las Vegas Review-Journal reports.

Vejmelka was not in goal for Monday's 6-3 win over the Stars. He had allowed at least three goals in four straight games prior to that, going 1-2-1 in that span. The Golden Knights have won just two of their last six games, scoring 15 goals over that stretch.

Karel Vejmelka
Utah Mammoth
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