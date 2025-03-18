Fantasy Hockey
Karel Vejmelka News: Pulled after one period

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on March 18, 2025

Vejmelka stopped 11 of 14 shots in the first period of Tuesday's 7-1 loss to the Oilers.

Head coach Andre Tourigny pulled Vejmelka for Jaxson Stauber at the start of the second, and Stauber was tagged for four goals on 28 shots to close out the contest. Utah was flat across the board in this contest, so it's not all Vejmelka's fault, and he'll likely benefit from getting some rest given his heavy workload -- this was his 11th start in a row. For the season, the 28-year-old has been more good than bad with a 19-18-6 record, a 2.50 GAA and a .907 save percentage through 45 appearances. Utah's next game is at home versus Buffalo, a team with a strong offense but one that should be an easier matchup than Edmonton.

Karel Vejmelka
Utah Hockey Club
More Stats & News
