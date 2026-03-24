Karel Vejmelka headshot

Karel Vejmelka News: Pulled after two periods

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on March 24, 2026

Vejmelka gave up four goals on 15 shots in Tuesday's 5-2 loss to the Oilers.

Vejmelka was pulled after the second period. He gave up three goals in a span of 3:40 during that frame, but head coach Andre Tourigny didn't make the change until the start of the third period. Vejmelka will wear the loss from this poor showing, dropping him to 4-4-1 in March and 32-19-3 on the season. The 29-year-old has added a 2.71 GAA and an .897 save percentage through 55 appearances. The Mammoth's next game is Thursday versus the Capitals.

Karel Vejmelka
Utah Mammoth
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