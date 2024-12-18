Karel Vejmelka News: Secures overtime win

Vejmelka stopped 24 of 26 shots in Wednesday's 3-2 overtime win over the Canucks.

Utah trailed 2-0 early in the third period but rallied back with the help of Vejmelka preventing the Canucks from growing their lead. The 28-year-old goalie has won three straight and earned at least a standings point in five straight games. He improved to 7-7-2 with a 2.37 GAA and a .915 save percentage through 18 appearances this season. Connor Ingram (upper body) has not progressed in his recovery, so it's safe to assume Vejmelka will function as Utah's No. 1 goalie through at least the end of December. Utah visits Minnesota on Friday.