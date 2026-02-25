Karel Vejmelka News: Set to face Colorado

Vejmelka is expected to start against Colorado on Wednesday, per Brogan Houston of the Deseret News.

Vejmelka joined Team Czechia for the 2026 Winter Olympics, but he didn't play in the tournament. His most recent start was Feb. 4 when he turned aside 29 of 30 shots en route to a 4-1 win over Detroit. Vejmelka has a 27-14-2 record, 2.58 GAA and .902 save percentage in 44 outings with Utah in 2025-26. The Avalanche lead the league in goals per game with 3.84. That comfortably surpasses the next best team, which is Tampa Bay at 3.55 goals per game.