Karel Vejmelka News: Set to face Florida on Wednesday

Vejmelka will be between the pipes in Wednesday's home matchup against the Panthers, according to Brogan Houston of Deseret News Sports.

Vejmelka is 1-0-1 through two starts in January while stopping a combined 49 of 55 shots in that span (.891 save percentage, 2.95 GAA). Florida ranks ninth in the NHL with 3.24 goals per game this season, but the team is 2-4-0 in its last six games. The 28-year-old Vejmelka has a 1-4-0 record, 3.91 GAA and .904 save percentage across five career games against the Panthers.