Karel Vejmelka

Karel Vejmelka News: Set to face Florida on Wednesday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on January 7, 2025

Vejmelka will be between the pipes in Wednesday's home matchup against the Panthers, according to Brogan Houston of Deseret News Sports.

Vejmelka is 1-0-1 through two starts in January while stopping a combined 49 of 55 shots in that span (.891 save percentage, 2.95 GAA). Florida ranks ninth in the NHL with 3.24 goals per game this season, but the team is 2-4-0 in its last six games. The 28-year-old Vejmelka has a 1-4-0 record, 3.91 GAA and .904 save percentage across five career games against the Panthers.

Karel Vejmelka
Utah Hockey Club
More Stats & News
