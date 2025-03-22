Fantasy Hockey
Fantasy Sports
DFS
Sports Betting
Picks & Props
Sign Up
Karel Vejmelka headshot

Karel Vejmelka News: Set to face Tampa Bay

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on March 22, 2025

Vejmelka is expected to start in Saturday's home game against Tampa Bay, per Belle Fraser of The Salt Lake Tribune.

Vejmelka stopped 25 of 27 shots en route to a 5-2 victory over Buffalo in his last start Thursday. He's 20-18-6 with a 2.49 GAA and a .908 save percentage in 46 appearances. The Lightning rank second in goals per game with 3.49 and are on a three-game winning streak.

Karel Vejmelka
Utah Hockey Club
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy hockey tools
Sign Up Now