Karel Vejmelka News: Set to start Friday
Vejmelka is expected to start on the road against Chicago on Friday, per Cole Bagley of KSL Sports.
Vejmelka has gone 5-1-0 while saving 145 of 155 shots (.935 save percentage) over his past six outings. He's 17-16-4 with a 2.44 GAA and a .912 save percentage in 39 appearances this season. Vejmelka did start Thursday, stopping 38 of 40 shots en route to a 4-2 victory over Detroit, so fatigue might be an issue for him against Chicago, which ranks 25th in goals per game with 2.76.
