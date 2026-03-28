Karel Vejmelka headshot

Karel Vejmelka News: Set to start Saturday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on March 28, 2026

Vejmelka is set to start on the road against the Kings on Saturday.

Vejmelka has a 32-19-3 record, 2.71 GAA and .897 save percentage in 56 outings in 2025-26. This will be his third matchup against the Kings this season after posting a 1-1-0 record while stopping 56 of 62 shots (.903 save percentage) across the previous two appearances. Los Angeles ranks 28th in goals per game with 2.63 this campaign.

Karel Vejmelka
Utah Mammoth
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