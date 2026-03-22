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Karel Vejmelka News: Set to start Sunday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on March 22, 2026

Vejmelka was the first goalie off at morning skate and is set to start Sunday against the Kings, Cole Bagley of KSL Sports reports.

Vejmelka is coming off of a shutout performance in his last start against the Golden Knights, just his second shutout of the season. The 29-year-old has a 31-18-3 record on the season with a 2.67 GAA and an .898 save percentage. He'll face a Kings team that has struggled offensively this season as they are 28th in the league with 2.61 goals per game.

Karel Vejmelka
Utah Mammoth
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