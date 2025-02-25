Fantasy Hockey
Karel Vejmelka headshot

Karel Vejmelka News: Set to start versus Chicago

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on February 25, 2025

Vejmelka will guard the home crease against the Blackhawks on Tuesday, per Belle Fraser of The Salt Lake Tribune.

Vejmelka has a favorable matchup against a Blackhawks club that's generated 2.65 goals per game in 2024-25, the fifth-worst mark in the league. The 28-year-old netminder has been generally solid through four appearances in February, posting a 3-1-0 record, .895 save percentage and 2.79 GAA. Vejmelka's numbers during that stretch don't look as good due to a rough performance against the Hurricanes on Feb. 8 -- he conceded six goals on 37 shots in that contest. He allowed two goals or less in the other three matchups.

Karel Vejmelka
Utah Hockey Club
More Stats & News
