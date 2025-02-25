Karel Vejmelka News: Set to start versus Chicago
Vejmelka will guard the home crease against the Blackhawks on Tuesday, per Belle Fraser of The Salt Lake Tribune.
Vejmelka has a favorable matchup against a Blackhawks club that's generated 2.65 goals per game in 2024-25, the fifth-worst mark in the league. The 28-year-old netminder has been generally solid through four appearances in February, posting a 3-1-0 record, .895 save percentage and 2.79 GAA. Vejmelka's numbers during that stretch don't look as good due to a rough performance against the Hurricanes on Feb. 8 -- he conceded six goals on 37 shots in that contest. He allowed two goals or less in the other three matchups.
