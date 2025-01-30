Fantasy Hockey
Fantasy Sports
DFS
Sports Betting
Picks & Props
Sign Up
Karel Vejmelka headshot

Karel Vejmelka News: Set to tend twine Friday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on January 30, 2025

Vejmelka will start Friday's home game against the Blue Jackets, Cole Bagley of KSL Sports reports.

Vejmelka has largely struggled over his last four starts, and even though he picked up his first shutout win of the season Jan. 23 against Minnesota, he's gone 1-3-0 with a 3.07 GAA and .885 save percentage over his last four outings. The Blue Jackets rank seventh in the NHL this season with 3.30 goals per game.

Karel Vejmelka
Utah Hockey Club
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy hockey tools
Sign Up Now