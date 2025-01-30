Karel Vejmelka News: Set to tend twine Friday

Vejmelka will start Friday's home game against the Blue Jackets, Cole Bagley of KSL Sports reports.

Vejmelka has largely struggled over his last four starts, and even though he picked up his first shutout win of the season Jan. 23 against Minnesota, he's gone 1-3-0 with a 3.07 GAA and .885 save percentage over his last four outings. The Blue Jackets rank seventh in the NHL this season with 3.30 goals per game.