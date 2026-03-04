Karel Vejmelka News: Sharp in Tuesday's win

Vejmelka made 23 saves in Tuesday's 3-2 win over the Capitals.

Both Washington goals came on power plays, as otherwise Vejmelka had an answer for everything the Caps fired his way. The 29-year-old netminder has been a little erratic since the Olympic break, going 2-2-0 in four starts with an .882 save percentage, but he's now one win shy of reaching 30 for the first time in his career.