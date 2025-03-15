Karel Vejmelka News: Slated starter for Sunday
Vejmelka is expected to start on the road against Vancouver on Sunday, per Belle Fraser of The Salt Lake Tribune on Saturday.
Vejmelka has an 18-17-6 record, 2.49 GAA and .908 save percentage in 43 outings in 2024-25. While those are decent overall numbers, he's going through a rough patch in which he's won just one of his past four starts (1-1-2) and has allowed 12 goals on 93 shots (.871 save percentage). He's found success against Vancouver this season, posting a 1.44 GAA and a .929 save percentage across two victories over the Canucks, so perhaps his third meeting against them will snap his cold spell.
