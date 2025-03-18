Fantasy Hockey
Fantasy Sports
DFS
Sports Betting
Picks & Props
Sign Up
Karel Vejmelka headshot

Karel Vejmelka News: Slated starter in Edmonton

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on March 18, 2025

Vejmelka was the first netminder off at Tuesday's morning skate, per Belle Fraser of The Salt Lake Tribune, indicating that he'll defend the road crease against the Oilers.

Vejmelka has been a workhorse for a Utah squad that is battling to make the postseason -- this will mark his 11th consecutive start. The 28-year-old has alternated wins and losses over his last four contests, with his last outing being an 18-save effort in a 3-1 victory over Vancouver on Sunday. The Oilers have won back-to-back games and will have Zach Hyman and Mattias Ekholm back in the lineup Tuesday. Vejmelka is 1-3-1 with a 4.50 GAA and an .875 save percentage across five career appearances against Edmonton.

Karel Vejmelka
Utah Hockey Club
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy hockey tools
Sign Up Now