Karel Vejmelka News: Slated to start Friday

Vejmelka was the first goaltender off the ice at morning skate, Brogan Houston of the Deseret News reports, and is expected to patrol the home crease versus Minnesota on Friday.

Vejmelka is 27-15-2 with a 2.61 GAA and a .901 save percentage across 45 contests this season. He will face the Wild. who are 10th in NHL scoring, generating 3.34 goals per game.