Karel Vejmelka headshot

Karel Vejmelka News: Slated to start Friday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on February 27, 2026

Vejmelka was the first goaltender off the ice at morning skate, Brogan Houston of the Deseret News reports, and is expected to patrol the home crease versus Minnesota on Friday.

Vejmelka is 27-15-2 with a 2.61 GAA and a .901 save percentage across 45 contests this season. He will face the Wild. who are 10th in NHL scoring, generating 3.34 goals per game.

Karel Vejmelka
Utah Mammoth
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Karel Vejmelka See More
