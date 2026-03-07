Karel Vejmelka headshot

Karel Vejmelka News: Slated to start Saturday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on March 7, 2026

Vejmelka was the first goaltender off the ice at morning practice, Mark Scheig of The Hockey Writers reports, and is expected to defend the visiting cage in Columbus on Saturday.

Vejmelka is having a career year in 2025-26. He is 29-16-2 with a 2.61 GAA and a .900 save percentage. He has already set a career high in wins, beating his total of 26, set last season. The Blue Jackets are averaging 3.13 goals per game, 17th in the league.

Karel Vejmelka
Utah Mammoth
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy hockey tools
Sign Up Now
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Karel Vejmelka See More
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Karel Vejmelka See More
NHL Barometer: Risers and Fallers for the Week
NHL
NHL Barometer: Risers and Fallers for the Week
Author Image
Jan Levine
3 days ago
NHL Players to Worry About for Remainder of 2025-26
NHL
NHL Players to Worry About for Remainder of 2025-26
Author Image
Corey Abbott
10 days ago
2026 Olympics Men's Hockey DFS Strategy: Value Picks & Lineup Tips for Friday February 13
NHL
2026 Olympics Men's Hockey DFS Strategy: Value Picks & Lineup Tips for Friday February 13
Author Image
Michael Finewax
23 days ago
NHL DFS Picks: FanDuel Top Plays and Strategy for Monday, February 2
NHL
NHL DFS Picks: FanDuel Top Plays and Strategy for Monday, February 2
Author Image
Corey Abbott
33 days ago
NHL DFS Picks: DraftKings Top Plays and Strategy for Monday, February 2
NHL
NHL DFS Picks: DraftKings Top Plays and Strategy for Monday, February 2
Author Image
Chris Morgan
33 days ago