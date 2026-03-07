Karel Vejmelka News: Slated to start Saturday
Vejmelka was the first goaltender off the ice at morning practice, Mark Scheig of The Hockey Writers reports, and is expected to defend the visiting cage in Columbus on Saturday.
Vejmelka is having a career year in 2025-26. He is 29-16-2 with a 2.61 GAA and a .900 save percentage. He has already set a career high in wins, beating his total of 26, set last season. The Blue Jackets are averaging 3.13 goals per game, 17th in the league.
