Vejmelka was the first goaltender off the ice at morning skate and is slated to get the home start versus Colorado on Thursday, according to Cole Bagley of KSL Sports.

Vejmelka saw some action Tuesday as he relieved Connor Ingram and turned aside all 14 shots in a 4-0 loss to Ottawa. Vejmelka is 0-1-0 in two appearances this season, giving up three goals on 46 shots (.935 save percentage). Colorado has scored 24 goals in seven games thus far.