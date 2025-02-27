Fantasy Hockey
Karel Vejmelka

Karel Vejmelka News: Slated to start Thursday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on February 27, 2025 at 10:04am

Vejmelka was the first goaltender off the ice at morning skate, Cole Bagley of KSL Sports reports, and he's expected to patrol the home crease versus Minnesota on Thursday.

Vejmelka has won three straight games, allowing only four goals on 70 shots (.943 save percentage) in victories over Washington, Vancouver and Chicago. He is 15-15-4 with a 2.48 GAA and a .910 save percentage this season. The Wild are generating 2.88 goals per game, which ranks 20th in the league in 2024-25.

Karel Vejmelka
Utah Hockey Club
More Stats & News
