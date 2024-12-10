Karel Vejmelka News: Slated to start Tuesday

Vejmelka is expected to start in Tuesday's home game against the Wild, Belle Fraser of The Salt Lake Tribune reports.

Vejmelka will make his 15th appearance of the season Tuesday -- the 28-year-old is 4-7-1 with a .917 save percentage and a 2.35 GAA. The Wild are tied for first overall in the NHL with an 18-5-4 record. Vejmelka has a 3-3-0 record, 3.34 GAA and .898 save percentage in seven career games against Minnesota.