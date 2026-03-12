Karel Vejmelka headshot

Karel Vejmelka News: Slated to start versus Chicago

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on March 12, 2026

Vejmelka will protect the home goal versus the Blackhawks on Thursday.

Vejmelka will get the nod for the third time in the last four games. He's allowed nine goals on 61 shots over his last two outings, though he has gone 1-1-0 in that span. For the season, Vejmelka is 30-17-2 with a 2.69 GAA and an .898 save percentage over 50 appearances.

Karel Vejmelka
Utah Mammoth
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy hockey tools
Sign Up Now
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Karel Vejmelka See More
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Karel Vejmelka See More
NHL DFS Picks: DraftKings Top Plays and Strategy for Monday, March 9
NHL
NHL DFS Picks: DraftKings Top Plays and Strategy for Monday, March 9
Author Image
Chris Morgan
3 days ago
Expert NHL Betting Picks Today: Monday, March 9
NHL
Expert NHL Betting Picks Today: Monday, March 9
Author Image
Daniel Dobish
3 days ago
The Week Ahead: Trade Deadline Fallout
NHL
The Week Ahead: Trade Deadline Fallout
Author Image
Michael Finewax
4 days ago
NHL Barometer: Risers and Fallers for the Week
NHL
NHL Barometer: Risers and Fallers for the Week
Author Image
Jan Levine
8 days ago
NHL Players to Worry About for Remainder of 2025-26
NHL
NHL Players to Worry About for Remainder of 2025-26
Author Image
Corey Abbott
15 days ago