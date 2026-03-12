Karel Vejmelka News: Slated to start versus Chicago
Vejmelka will protect the home goal versus the Blackhawks on Thursday.
Vejmelka will get the nod for the third time in the last four games. He's allowed nine goals on 61 shots over his last two outings, though he has gone 1-1-0 in that span. For the season, Vejmelka is 30-17-2 with a 2.69 GAA and an .898 save percentage over 50 appearances.
