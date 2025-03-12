Fantasy Hockey
Fantasy Sports
DFS
Sports Betting
Picks & Props
Sign Up
Karel Vejmelka headshot

Karel Vejmelka News: Slated to start Wednesday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on March 12, 2025

Vejmelka is expected to start at home against Anaheim on Wednesday, according to Cole Bagley of KSL Sports.

Vejmelka is gearing up for his eighth straight start after going 4-1-2 with a 2.11 GAA and a .914 save percentage over his previous seven outings. The 28-year-old netminder has a 17-16-6 record, 2.49 GAA and .909 save percentage across 41 appearances overall in 2024-25. Anaheim ranks 29th in goals per game with 2.66.

Karel Vejmelka
Utah Hockey Club
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy hockey tools
Sign Up Now