Karel Vejmelka headshot

Karel Vejmelka News: Squanders early lead

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on March 14, 2026

Vejmelka allowed four goals on 23 shots in Saturday's 4-3 loss to the Penguins.

Vejmelka has allowed three or more goals in four straight games, going 1-2-1 in that span. He was spotted a 2-0 lead after one period but gave up a pair of goals in each of the last two frames Saturday. Vejmelka slipped to 30-18-3 with a 2.72 GAA and an .896 save percentage over a league-high 52 starts this season. Vitek Vanecek saw a little more action earlier in March and may be needed to afford Vejmelka a rest on occasion. The Mammoth have a tough matchup for their next game, as they'll visit the surging Stars on Monday.

Karel Vejmelka
Utah Mammoth
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