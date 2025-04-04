Karel Vejmelka News: Starting again Saturday

Vejmelka will patrol the crease at home against Winnipeg on Saturday, Belle Fraser of The Salt Lake Tribune reports.

Vejmelka will be making his 20th consecutive appearance between the pipes as Utah tries to force its way into the playoff picture. The heavy workload does appear to be getting to the 28-year-old backstop, as he is just 2-3-1 in his last six outings while posting a 2.88 GAA and .884 save percentage. Until Utah is officially eliminated, Vejmelka could continue to see all of the starts -- especially considering the club has no back-to-backs until the final two games of the year.