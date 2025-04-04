Fantasy Hockey
Karel Vejmelka headshot

Karel Vejmelka News: Starting again Saturday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on April 4, 2025

Vejmelka will patrol the crease at home against Winnipeg on Saturday, Belle Fraser of The Salt Lake Tribune reports.

Vejmelka will be making his 20th consecutive appearance between the pipes as Utah tries to force its way into the playoff picture. The heavy workload does appear to be getting to the 28-year-old backstop, as he is just 2-3-1 in his last six outings while posting a 2.88 GAA and .884 save percentage. Until Utah is officially eliminated, Vejmelka could continue to see all of the starts -- especially considering the club has no back-to-backs until the final two games of the year.

