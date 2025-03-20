Karel Vejmelka News: Starting against Buffalo

Vejmelka will be between the pipes at home against the Sabres on Thursday, Belle Fraser of The Salt Lake Tribune reports.

Vejmelka was pulled from Tuesday's game against the Oilers at the end of the first period after he allowed three goals on 14 shots. However, he'll have a chance to bounce back in his 12th consecutive start Thursday. Over his 11 starts since the 4 Nations break, he's gone 6-3-2 with a 2.31 GAA and .904 save percentage.