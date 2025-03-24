Fantasy Hockey
Fantasy Sports
DFS
Sports Betting
Picks & Props
Sign Up
Karel Vejmelka headshot

Karel Vejmelka News: Starting against Detroit

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on March 24, 2025

Vejmelka will defend the home crease against the Red Wings on Monday, Belle Fraser of The Salt Lake Tribune reports.

Vejmelka has seen plenty of playing time recently and has picked up wins in four of his last six outings, going 4-2-0 with a 2.83 GAA and .884 save percentage during that time. He'll attempt to remain effective against the Red Wings, who rank 22nd in the NHL with 2.83 goals per game this season.

Karel Vejmelka
Utah Hockey Club
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy hockey tools
Sign Up Now