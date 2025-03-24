Karel Vejmelka News: Starting against Detroit

Vejmelka will defend the home crease against the Red Wings on Monday, Belle Fraser of The Salt Lake Tribune reports.

Vejmelka has seen plenty of playing time recently and has picked up wins in four of his last six outings, going 4-2-0 with a 2.83 GAA and .884 save percentage during that time. He'll attempt to remain effective against the Red Wings, who rank 22nd in the NHL with 2.83 goals per game this season.