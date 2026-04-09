Karel Vejmelka News: Starting against Nashville
Vejmelka was the first goalie off the ice during Thursday's morning skate, Cole Bagley of KSL Sports reports, indicating that he'll draw the home start against the Predators.
Vejmelka is in the midst of a four-game winning streak in which he's posted a 3.25 GAA and .879 save percentage. He'll draw a fifth consecutive start Thursday, and he's gone 2-0-0 with a 1.96 GAA and .923 save percentage over a pair of road starts against Nashville this year.
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy hockey toolsSign Up Now
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Karel Vejmelka See More
-
NHL Barometer
NHL Barometer: Caufield Closing In On 502 days ago
-
The Week Ahead
The Week Ahead: The Penultimate Week4 days ago
-
DraftKings NHL
NHL DFS Picks: DraftKings Plays and Strategy for Saturday, April 45 days ago
-
NHL Picks
Expert NHL Betting Picks Today: Thursday, April 27 days ago
-
FanDuel NHL
NHL DFS Picks: FanDuel Top Plays and Strategy for Thursday, April 27 days ago
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Karel Vejmelka See More