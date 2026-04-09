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Karel Vejmelka News: Starting against Nashville

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on April 9, 2026

Vejmelka was the first goalie off the ice during Thursday's morning skate, Cole Bagley of KSL Sports reports, indicating that he'll draw the home start against the Predators.

Vejmelka is in the midst of a four-game winning streak in which he's posted a 3.25 GAA and .879 save percentage. He'll draw a fifth consecutive start Thursday, and he's gone 2-0-0 with a 1.96 GAA and .923 save percentage over a pair of road starts against Nashville this year.

Karel Vejmelka
Utah Mammoth
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