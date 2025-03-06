Karel Vejmelka News: Starting in Detroit
Vejmelka will guard the visiting goal in Detroit on Thursday, per Cole Bagley of KSL Sports.
Vejmelka will play his first game after inking a five-year, $23.75 million contract Wednesday. The 28-year-old netminder is 16-16-4 with a 2.45 GAA and a .910 save percentage, by far the best numbers in his four-year NHL career. The Red Wings are generating 2.85 goals per contest, 19th in the NHL this season.
