Karel Vejmelka headshot

Karel Vejmelka News: Starting in Detroit

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on March 6, 2025

Vejmelka will guard the visiting goal in Detroit on Thursday, per Cole Bagley of KSL Sports.

Vejmelka will play his first game after inking a five-year, $23.75 million contract Wednesday. The 28-year-old netminder is 16-16-4 with a 2.45 GAA and a .910 save percentage, by far the best numbers in his four-year NHL career. The Red Wings are generating 2.85 goals per contest, 19th in the NHL this season.

