Karel Vejmelka News: Starting in Florida

Vejmelka will defend the visiting cage in Florida on Friday, according to Cole Bagley of KSL Sports.

Vejmelka struggled Thursday in Tampa Bay, giving up four goals on 11 shots in 29:14 of action. Overall, the goaltender is 21-20-6 with one shutout, a 2.62 GAA and a .902 save percentage in 2024-25. The Panthers are tied for 10th in NHL scoring this season, averaging 3.15 goals per game.