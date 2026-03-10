Karel Vejmelka headshot

Karel Vejmelka News: Starting in Minnesota

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on March 10, 2026

Vejmelka will defend the road net against the Wild on Tuesday, according to Dylan Loucks of The Hockey News.

Vejmelka will get the second half of Utah's back-to-back after Vitek Vanecek played in Monday's 3-2 overtime loss to Chicago. The 29-year-old Vejmelka has a 30-16-2 record this campaign with a 2.62 GAA and a .900 save percentage across 49 appearances. Minnesota sits 11th in the league with 3.30 goals per game this season.

Karel Vejmelka
Utah Mammoth
