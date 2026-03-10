Karel Vejmelka News: Starting in Minnesota
Vejmelka will defend the road net against the Wild on Tuesday, according to Dylan Loucks of The Hockey News.
Vejmelka will get the second half of Utah's back-to-back after Vitek Vanecek played in Monday's 3-2 overtime loss to Chicago. The 29-year-old Vejmelka has a 30-16-2 record this campaign with a 2.62 GAA and a .900 save percentage across 49 appearances. Minnesota sits 11th in the league with 3.30 goals per game this season.
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy hockey toolsSign Up Now
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Karel Vejmelka See More
-
DraftKings NHL
NHL DFS Picks: DraftKings Top Plays and Strategy for Monday, March 9Yesterday
-
NHL Picks
Expert NHL Betting Picks Today: Monday, March 9Yesterday
-
The Week Ahead
The Week Ahead: Trade Deadline Fallout2 days ago
-
NHL Barometer
NHL Barometer: Risers and Fallers for the Week6 days ago
-
General NHL Article
NHL Players to Worry About for Remainder of 2025-2613 days ago
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Karel Vejmelka See More