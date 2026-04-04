Karel Vejmelka headshot

Karel Vejmelka News: Starting once again

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on April 4, 2026 at 4:56pm

Vejmelka will get the start in Saturday's road game against the Canucks,

With no back-to-backs lately and the Mammoth in the thick of the playoff chase, Vejmelka has seen the lion's share of starts in net. It will be the fifth start in the past six games and the sixth straight appearance for the 29-year-old. He brings a 34-19-3 record, 2.68 GAA and an .898 save percentage into Saturday's game against the league-worst Canucks. Vancouver has lost seven of its last eight games.

Karel Vejmelka
Utah Mammoth
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy hockey tools
Sign Up Now
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Karel Vejmelka See More
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Karel Vejmelka See More
The Week Ahead: The Penultimate Week
NHL
The Week Ahead: The Penultimate Week
Author Image
Michael Finewax
Yesterday
NHL DFS Picks: DraftKings Plays and Strategy for Saturday, April 4
NHL
NHL DFS Picks: DraftKings Plays and Strategy for Saturday, April 4
Author Image
Chris Morgan
2 days ago
Expert NHL Betting Picks Today: Thursday, April 2
NHL
Expert NHL Betting Picks Today: Thursday, April 2
Author Image
Daniel Dobish
4 days ago
NHL DFS Picks: FanDuel Top Plays and Strategy for Thursday, April 2
NHL
NHL DFS Picks: FanDuel Top Plays and Strategy for Thursday, April 2
Author Image
Ryan Dadoun
4 days ago
The Goalie Report: Risers and Fallers
NHL
The Goalie Report: Risers and Fallers
Author Image
Paul Bruno
4 days ago