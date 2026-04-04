Karel Vejmelka News: Starting once again

Vejmelka will get the start in Saturday's road game against the Canucks,

With no back-to-backs lately and the Mammoth in the thick of the playoff chase, Vejmelka has seen the lion's share of starts in net. It will be the fifth start in the past six games and the sixth straight appearance for the 29-year-old. He brings a 34-19-3 record, 2.68 GAA and an .898 save percentage into Saturday's game against the league-worst Canucks. Vancouver has lost seven of its last eight games.