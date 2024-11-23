Fantasy Hockey
Karel Vejmelka News: Starting Saturday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on November 23, 2024

Vejmelka was the first goalie off the ice at morning skate and will protect the visiting net in Pittsburgh on Saturday, Cole Bagley of KSL Sports reports.

Vejmelka is 1-3-0 in his last five appearances, giving up only nine goals on 147 shots (.939 save percentage). Overall, the Czech goaltender is 1-5-0 with a 2.37 GAA and a .922 save percentage. The Penguins should be a tired team, coming off a 4-1 loss to Winnipeg on Friday.

