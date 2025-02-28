Fantasy Hockey
Fantasy Sports
DFS
Sports Betting
Picks & Props
Sign Up
Karel Vejmelka headshot

Karel Vejmelka News: Starting Saturday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on February 28, 2025

Vejmelka will defend the home crease versus New Jersey on Saturday, according to Cole Bagley of KSL Sports.

Vejmelka is on a four-game winning streak heading into action Saturday. He has allowed only five goals on 86 shots (.942 save percentage) and has seen only 54 shots in his last three games. Vejmelka is 16-15-4 with a 2.44 GAA and a .910 save percentage over 37 contests this season. The Devils are generating 3.03 goals per game, 14th in the NHL this season.

Karel Vejmelka
Utah Hockey Club
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy hockey tools
Sign Up Now