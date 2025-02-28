Karel Vejmelka News: Starting Saturday

Vejmelka will defend the home crease versus New Jersey on Saturday, according to Cole Bagley of KSL Sports.

Vejmelka is on a four-game winning streak heading into action Saturday. He has allowed only five goals on 86 shots (.942 save percentage) and has seen only 54 shots in his last three games. Vejmelka is 16-15-4 with a 2.44 GAA and a .910 save percentage over 37 contests this season. The Devils are generating 3.03 goals per game, 14th in the NHL this season.