Karel Vejmelka headshot

Karel Vejmelka News: Starting Saturday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on April 11, 2026

Vejmelka will patrol the home crease against Carolina on Saturday.

Vejmelka has stopped 123 of the 137 shots he has faced during a five-game winning streak. He has a 37-19-3 record this season with a 2.71 GAA and an .897 save percentage through 61 appearances.

Karel Vejmelka
Utah Mammoth
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