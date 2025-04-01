Karel Vejmelka News: Steps up in win
Vejmelka stopped 33 of 34 shots in Tuesday's 3-1 win over the Flames.
Vejmelka won his second game in a row, and he's allowed two or fewer tallies in three straight contests. The 28-year-old is still seeing a heavy workload, and that's likely to continue until Utah is mathematically eliminated from playoff contention. Vejmelka is up to 23-20-7 with a 2.56 GAA and a .905 save percentage across 52 outings, matching his career high in games played. Utah will have a couple of tough matches for the remainder of the week, as the team hosts the Kings on Thursday and the Jets on Saturday.
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy hockey toolsSign Up Now