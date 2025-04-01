Karel Vejmelka News: Steps up in win

Vejmelka stopped 33 of 34 shots in Tuesday's 3-1 win over the Flames.

Vejmelka won his second game in a row, and he's allowed two or fewer tallies in three straight contests. The 28-year-old is still seeing a heavy workload, and that's likely to continue until Utah is mathematically eliminated from playoff contention. Vejmelka is up to 23-20-7 with a 2.56 GAA and a .905 save percentage across 52 outings, matching his career high in games played. Utah will have a couple of tough matches for the remainder of the week, as the team hosts the Kings on Thursday and the Jets on Saturday.