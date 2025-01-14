Karel Vejmelka News: Stumbles against Canadiens

Vejmelka allowed five goals on 26 shots in Tuesday's 5-3 loss to the Canadiens.

Vejmelka had a rare awful outing in this one, especially considering Utah led 2-1 after the first period. He's had trouble getting positive results lately, going 2-5-1 over his last eight games while allowing 23 goals in that span. For the season, the 28-year-old netminder is 10-12-3 with a 2.48 GAA and a .912 save percentage over 27 contests. Vejmelka is likely to split time with Connor Ingram in some capacity, though it could be close to a 50-50 split if Vejmelka's performance remains shaky.