Karel Vejmelka News: Swept away by 'Canes

Vejmelka stopped 31 of 37 shots in Saturday's 7-3 loss to Carolina, with the Hurricanes' other goal getting scored into an empty net.

The 28-year-old netminder kept things close at 1-1 in the first period despite the fact that Utah was out-shot 16-8, but Carolina blew the game open with four goals on 12 shots in the second frame. Vejmelka heads into the break for the 4 Nations Face-Off having gone 2-4-1 over his last seven starts with a shaky .875 save percentage while working primarily in a timeshare with Connor Ingram.