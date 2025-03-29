Fantasy Hockey
Karel Vejmelka

Karel Vejmelka News: Tagged with OT loss

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on March 29, 2025

Vejmelka stopped 30 of 32 shots in Friday's 2-1 overtime loss to the Panthers.

Vejmelka had a tough matchup against one of the top teams in the league, but all things considered, he fared well despite being tagged with yet another defeat. Counting both regulation and overtime losses, this was the third straight defeat for Vejmelka, who has posted a 3.92 GAA and a subpar .825 save percentage over that three-game stretch.

Karel Vejmelka
Utah Hockey Club
More Stats & News
